Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.22 Million Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Plexus worth $28,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 756,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.13. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

