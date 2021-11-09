Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Quidel worth $26,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quidel by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -0.20. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.53.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

