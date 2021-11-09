Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $27,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 733,652 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

ACAD stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

