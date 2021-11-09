Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 128,346 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,346 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Haemonetics worth $28,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1,180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

