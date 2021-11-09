Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of New Relic worth $27,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

NEWR opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

