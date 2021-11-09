Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,684,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.73% of Conduent worth $27,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Conduent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conduent by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

