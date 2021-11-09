Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Granite Construction worth $27,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GVA opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

