Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,875 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Dycom Industries worth $27,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 574,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 440,884 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 165.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.59. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DY shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.