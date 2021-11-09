Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,146 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Alarm.com worth $28,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 282,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 78,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,167 shares of company stock worth $4,137,888. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

