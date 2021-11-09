Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,793,000 after acquiring an additional 211,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,181,000 after acquiring an additional 149,338 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.64. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

