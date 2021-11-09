Christopher T. Young Sells 3,684 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,725. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $736.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

