CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) SVP Justin C. Choi Buys 15,384 Shares

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 3,593,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

