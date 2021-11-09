CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) SVP Justin C. Choi Buys 15,384 Shares

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 3,593,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $22.18.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.