Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Cooper-Standard worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPS opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $381.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

