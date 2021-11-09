Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.95.

CG stock opened at C$10.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -9.87%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

