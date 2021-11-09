Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. Corteva has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

