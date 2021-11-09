Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Christopher Clason Sells 50,000 Shares

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,881,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $23.64.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.