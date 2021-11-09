Counos X (CCXX) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Billion

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.14 or 0.00086259 BTC on major exchanges. Counos X has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $1.79 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Counos X

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,860,244 coins. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX . Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

