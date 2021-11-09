Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Sells $665,760.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total value of $665,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $659.01. The company had a trading volume of 66,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,259. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $283.92 and a one year high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $617.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.36 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACC. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

