Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Thomas N. Tryforos Sells 2,030 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,030 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.69, for a total transaction of $1,420,370.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $659.01. The stock had a trading volume of 66,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,259. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.51. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $283.92 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

