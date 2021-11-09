Credit Suisse AG Buys New Stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 12.53 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 15.17.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 27.43.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.