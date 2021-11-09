Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 488,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.