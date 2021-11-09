Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,768 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Mattel worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mattel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.21% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

