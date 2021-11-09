Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,988,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,240,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 682,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

THC stock opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,933. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.