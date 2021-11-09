Credit Suisse AG Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,858 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of The Macerich worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Macerich by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in The Macerich by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Macerich by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

