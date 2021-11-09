Credit Suisse AG Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,495,767 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,274 shares of company stock worth $422,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

PEGA stock opened at $120.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.38 and a beta of 1.16. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

