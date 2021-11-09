Credit Suisse AG Has $6.70 Million Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,979 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of O-I Glass worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,590,000 after acquiring an additional 151,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 86,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,651,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 420,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

OI stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

