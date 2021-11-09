Credit Suisse AG Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Dada Nexus worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,008,000 after purchasing an additional 559,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 60.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 834,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 314,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.