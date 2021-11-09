Credit Suisse AG Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 109.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 170,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,883,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

