Credit Suisse AG Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Primerica worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 21.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $175.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.38 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

