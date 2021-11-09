Credit Suisse AG Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of Proto Labs worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

PRLB opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.79.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

