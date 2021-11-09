Credit Suisse AG Has $7.13 Million Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,884 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.55% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,872 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $491,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRD opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $666.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $9.39.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

