Credit Suisse AG Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of The New York Times worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,431,000 after acquiring an additional 52,448 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The New York Times by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,859,000 after buying an additional 301,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYSE NYT opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.