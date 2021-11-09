Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $5,030,000. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 241.59% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

