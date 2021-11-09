Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,362 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Tilray worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tilray by 738.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,950,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,493,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tilray by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 641,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.50. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

