Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $201.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.58 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.70.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

