Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,893 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Glacier Bancorp worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 407,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.