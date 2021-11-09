Credit Suisse AG Purchases 10,912 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.33% of Ranpak worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ranpak by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 74,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 85.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter worth about $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ranpak by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,741 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PACK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,541 shares of company stock worth $2,400,146. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -494.06 and a beta of 1.17. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $40.02.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

