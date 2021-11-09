Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 248,599 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 248,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

