Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHDN stock opened at $238.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $174.36 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.69.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

