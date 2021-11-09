Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 576,964 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of B2Gold worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.97. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.