Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 92,679 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of NOV worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NOV by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOV. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

NYSE NOV opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.