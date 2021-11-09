Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,253 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $16,837,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 705.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,188 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $6,261,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMG opened at $185.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.02 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.50.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

