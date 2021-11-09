Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,283 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.12 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

