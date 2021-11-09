Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,060 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of IAA worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after buying an additional 419,209 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of IAA by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after buying an additional 1,067,916 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,668,000 after buying an additional 69,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IAA by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after buying an additional 916,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of IAA by 79.2% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,028,000 after buying an additional 1,240,195 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

