Credit Suisse AG Sells 36,961 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,961 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EQC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.