Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,733 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

JBGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

