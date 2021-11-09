Credit Suisse AG Sells 845,580 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,580 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

