Credit Suisse AG Sells 87,409 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of MGIC Investment worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $19,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

