Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,940 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Polaris worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $380,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.82. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.12 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

