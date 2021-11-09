Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,043,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,352,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

